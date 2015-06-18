Skip to main content
Financing in Crisis?

Making humanitarian finance fit for the future
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04dl2pms1-en
Authors
Rachel Scott
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Scott, R. (2015), “Financing in Crisis?: Making humanitarian finance fit for the future”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04dl2pms1-en.
