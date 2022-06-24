Skip to main content
Financing for gender equality in the Sahel and West Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/91275335-en
Authors
Charlotte Goemans, Jennifer Sheahan, Seve Loudon
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

Goemans, C., J. Sheahan and S. Loudon (2022), “Financing for gender equality in the Sahel and West Africa”, West African Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91275335-en.
