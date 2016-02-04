Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Financing Democracy

Funding of Political Parties and Election Campaigns and the Risk of Policy Capture
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264249455-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Financing Democracy: Funding of Political Parties and Election Campaigns and the Risk of Policy Capture, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264249455-en.
Go to top