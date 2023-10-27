This report provides concrete recommendations for strengthening the legislative and institutional framework for elected and appointed officials in Malta. It reviews the institutional and procedural set-up of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life and analyses the omissions, inconsistencies and overlaps in the Standards in Public Life Act. It also provides recommendations to the Government of Malta on developing the most feasible lobbying regulation, and identifies concrete measures to strengthen the existing codes of ethics for elected and appointed officials, as well as the system of asset and interest declarations.
Public Integrity in Malta
Improving the Integrity and Transparency Framework for Elected and Appointed Officials
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report28 June 2023
-
14 June 2023
-
1 February 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2022