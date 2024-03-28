This supplementary peer review report analyses the practical implementation of the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request in Malta, as part of the second round of reviews conducted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes since 2016.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Malta 2024 (Second Round, Supplementary Report)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Abstract
