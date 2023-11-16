This report provides an assessment of Hungary’s Draft Medium Term National Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2023-2025 (NACS) and the Action Plan for its implementation. The NACS is one of several steps Hungary is taking to improve its rule of law performance. This report highlights strengths and makes recommendations for improving the NACS based on international good practice, the OECD’s Public Integrity Indicators, and Hungary’s commitments within its Recovery and Resilience Plan and remedial measures.
A Strategic Approach to Public Integrity in Hungary
The 2023-25 National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
6 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
5 December 2023