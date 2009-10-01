Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing Climate Change Mitigation

Towards a Framework for Measurement, Reporting and Verification
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k453xh6h4r6-en
Authors
Jan Corfee-Morlot, Bruno Guay, Kate Larsen
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Corfee-Morlot, J., B. Guay and K. Larsen (2009), “Financing Climate Change Mitigation: Towards a Framework for Measurement, Reporting and Verification”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2009/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k453xh6h4r6-en.
Go to top