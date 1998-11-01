Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fighting Extreme Poverty in Brazil

The Influence of Citizens' Action on Government Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/864833155654
Authors
Fernanda Lopes de Carvalho
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Lopes de Carvalho, F. (1998), “Fighting Extreme Poverty in Brazil: The Influence of Citizens' Action on Government Policies”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/864833155654.
Go to top