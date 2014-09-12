The OECD reviews national and sector-specific public procurement regimes, to guide and support countries in combatting collusive practices. This review analyses the procurement practices in Colombia to help the country step up its fight against bid rigging.
Fighting Bid Rigging in Public Procurement in Colombia
A Secretariat Report on Colombian Procurement Laws and Practices
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
