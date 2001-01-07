Skip to main content
Fast-tracking small CDM projects

Implications for the electricity sector
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/29026a68-en
Authors
Martina Bosi
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Bosi, M. (2001), “Fast-tracking small CDM projects: Implications for the electricity sector”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2001/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/29026a68-en.
