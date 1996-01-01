Skip to main content
Factors Influencing the Steel Work Force

1980 to 1995
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/828864608423
Donald F. Barnett
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Barnett, D. (1996), “Factors Influencing the Steel Work Force: 1980 to 1995”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1996/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/828864608423.
