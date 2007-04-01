Despite growing aid volumes, financing development is becoming more difficult, not less. Better information on private finance flows will help developing-country governments craft more effective policies. Without stronger government leadership, well-intentioned but diverging donor approaches risk cancelling each other out.
Facing Complexity in Development Finance
Challenges for a Donor Darling
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
