Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Facing Complexity in Development Finance

Challenges for a Donor Darling
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244622212823
Authors
Felix Zimmermann, Denis Drechsler
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Zimmermann, F. and D. Drechsler (2007), “Facing Complexity in Development Finance: Challenges for a Donor Darling”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244622212823.
Go to top