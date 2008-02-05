Skip to main content
Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment

Experiences in Non-Member Countries
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/244320463512
Osamu Onodera
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Onodera, O. (2008), “Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment: Experiences in Non-Member Countries”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244320463512.
