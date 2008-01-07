Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment Thailand

Experiences in Non-Member Economies
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244406140524
Authors
Somkiat Tangkitvanich, Osamu Onodera
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Tangkitvanich, S. and O. Onodera (2008), “Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment Thailand: Experiences in Non-Member Economies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244406140524.
Go to top