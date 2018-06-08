Skip to main content
Faces of joblessness in Spain

A people-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6149118d-en
Authors
Rodrigo Fernandez, Herwig Immervoll, Daniele Pacifico, James Browne, Dirk Neumann, Céline Thévenot
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fernandez, R. et al. (2018), “Faces of joblessness in Spain: A people-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 207, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6149118d-en.
