Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Extracting the Maximum from the EITI

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225520261678
Authors
Dilan Ölcer
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ölcer, D. (2009), “Extracting the Maximum from the EITI”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 276, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225520261678.
Go to top