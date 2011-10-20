Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exporting, Employment, and Skill Upgrading

Evidence from Plant Level Data in the Korean Manufacturing Sector
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n19538tj-en
Authors
Chin Hee Hahn, Chang-Gyun Park
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hahn, C. and C. Park (2011), “Exporting, Employment, and Skill Upgrading: Evidence from Plant Level Data in the Korean Manufacturing Sector”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 128, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n19538tj-en.
Go to top