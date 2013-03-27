Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Export Restrictions

Benefits of Transparency and Good Practices
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49czl4c5kh-en
Authors
Osvaldo R. Agatiello, Barbara Fliess
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Agatiello, O. and B. Fliess (2013), “Export Restrictions: Benefits of Transparency and Good Practices”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49czl4c5kh-en.
Go to top