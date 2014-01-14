Skip to main content
Export Restrictions on Raw Materials

Experience with Alternative Policies in Botswana
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb6v86kz32-en
Jane Korinek
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Korinek, J. (2014), “Export Restrictions on Raw Materials: Experience with Alternative Policies in Botswana”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb6v86kz32-en.
