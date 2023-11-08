This supplementary peer review report analyses the practical implementation of the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request in Botswana, as part of the second round of reviews conducted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes since 2016.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Botswana 2023 (Second Round, Supplementary Report)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
Working paper22 September 2022
-
-
-
10 December 2014
-
-
Policy paper14 January 2014
-