This report contains the 2019 Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of Botswana.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Botswana 2019 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
-
Working paper22 September 2022
-
-
10 December 2014
-
-
Policy paper14 January 2014
-