Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Expanding International Supply Chains

The Role of Emerging Economies in Providing it and Business Process Services
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/147465274176
Authors
Michael Engman
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Engman, M. (2007), “Expanding International Supply Chains: The Role of Emerging Economies in Providing it and Business Process Services”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/147465274176.
Go to top