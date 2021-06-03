Skip to main content
Evolving public-private relations in the space sector

Lessons learned for the post-COVID-19 era
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b4eea6d7-en
Authors
Marit Undseth, Claire Jolly, Mattia Olivari
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Undseth, M., C. Jolly and M. Olivari (2021), “Evolving public-private relations in the space sector: Lessons learned for the post-COVID-19 era”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b4eea6d7-en.
