Public-private Partnerships in Biomedical Research and Health Innovation for Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementias

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Working Party on Biotechnology, undertook a project on “Healthy Ageing and Biomedical Innovation for Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease”. The project was conducted under Output Result 2.1 of the WPB Programme of Work and Budget 2013-14 and aimed to identify good practices to strengthen effective co-operation at a global level for the governance of biomedical technologies and health innovation in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. This report is in line with recommendations of the G8 Summit Declaration to strengthen collaboration for innovation and cross-sector partnerships focused on social impact investment, new care and prevention models, and academia/ industry partnerships. It had been informed by a literature review and information on public-private partnership case studies provided by members of the Working Party on Biotechnology.