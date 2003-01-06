Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Evolution of mitigation commitments

Some key issues
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fde75d7b-en
Authors
C. Philibert, J. Pershing, S. Willems, J. Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Philibert, C. et al. (2003), “Evolution of mitigation commitments: Some key issues”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2003/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fde75d7b-en.
Go to top