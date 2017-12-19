Skip to main content
Evaluation of the relevance of border protection for agriculture in Switzerland

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6e3dc493-en
Authors
Emily Gray, Lucie Adenäuer, Dorothee Flaig, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Gray, E. et al. (2017), “Evaluation of the relevance of border protection for agriculture in Switzerland”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e3dc493-en.
