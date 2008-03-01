Skip to main content
Evaluating the Impact of Risk Based Funding Requirements on Pension Funds

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241538717514
Authors
Jordy Peek, Andreas Reuss, Gerhard Scheuenstuhl
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Peek, J., A. Reuss and G. Scheuenstuhl (2008), “Evaluating the Impact of Risk Based Funding Requirements on Pension Funds”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241538717514.
