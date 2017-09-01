Skip to main content
Estimating Publicly-Mobilised Private Finance for Climate Action

A South African Case Study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a606277c-en
Authors
Lauren McNicoll, Raphaël Jachnik, Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Shakespear Mudombi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

McNicoll, L. et al. (2017), “Estimating Publicly-Mobilised Private Finance for Climate Action : A South African Case Study”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a606277c-en.
