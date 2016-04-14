Skip to main content
Environmental Policy Design, Innovation And Efficiency Gains In Electricity Generation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0t716kwmw-en
Authors
Nick Johnstone, Shunsuke Managi, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič, Hidemichi Fujii, Martin Souchier
OECD Environment Working Papers
Johnstone, N. et al. (2016), “Environmental Policy Design, Innovation And Efficiency Gains In Electricity Generation”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0t716kwmw-en.
