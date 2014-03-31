Skip to main content
Environmental Policies and Risk Finance in the Green Sector

Cross-country Evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz6wn918j37-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. and C. Menon (2014), “Environmental Policies and Risk Finance in the Green Sector: Cross-country Evidence”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2014/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz6wn918j37-en.
