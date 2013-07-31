The OECD Committee for Information, Computer and Communications Policy (ICCP) has reviewed progress made in the implementation of the 2008 Seoul Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy as part of its 2011-12 programme of work. The review points policy makers to new issue areas that have arisen since the Seoul Ministerial and to issues for possible future work. This report addresses the theme “Ensuring the global participation in the Internet Economy for development”. It aims at analysing key parts of the Internet economy and how these contribute to an inclusive development in emerging and developing countries. It focuses on the following four areas: (i) increasing access to the Internet economy; (ii) promoting applications such as health, education and mobile banking applications and their use; (iii) developing skills for the Internet economy; and (iv) the role of innovation and new business models such as cloud computing for developing and emerging countries.