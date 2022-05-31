Enhancing labour market relevance and outcomes of higher education: Country note Slovenia

This country note presents the results of an analysis of Slovenia undertaken within the Labour Market Relevance and Outcomes of Higher Education Partnership Initiative project. The project was implemented by the OECD with the support of the European Commission with the aim of helping policy makers and higher education institutions enhance the employment outcomes of graduates by better aligning higher education provision with labour markets skill demands. A high number of students in Slovenia combine study and work, and so-called student work represents about 3% of the total national labour market. Although student work is well organised and may facilitate students’ labour market entry upon graduation, it is usually not integrated into study programmes and can therefore increase study times or lead to attrition. The country note reviews the system context, highlights challenges faced by higher education institutions and, lessons learned from current practice, and presents policy options.