Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Context of the Entire Safety Case

This report presents the outcomes of a joint NEA-EC workshop, organised in Oxford on 25-27 September 2002 and hosted by United Kingdom Nirex Limited. The main objectives of the workshop were to provide a status report on engineered barrier systems in various national radioactive waste management programmes considering deep geological disposal; to establish the value to member countries of a project on EBS; and to define such a project’s scope, timetable and modus operandi.