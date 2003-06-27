Skip to main content
Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Context of the Entire Safety Case

Workshop Proceedings, Oxford, United Kingdom 25-27 September 2002
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103559-en
OECD, European Union
Radioactive Waste Management

OECD/European Union (2003), Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Context of the Entire Safety Case: Workshop Proceedings, Oxford, United Kingdom 25-27 September 2002, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103559-en.
