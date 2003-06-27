This report presents the outcomes of a joint NEA-EC workshop, organised in Oxford on 25-27 September 2002 and hosted by United Kingdom Nirex Limited. The main objectives of the workshop were to provide a status report on engineered barrier systems in various national radioactive waste management programmes considering deep geological disposal; to establish the value to member countries of a project on EBS; and to define such a project’s scope, timetable and modus operandi.
Engineered Barrier Systems (EBS) in the Context of the Entire Safety Case
Workshop Proceedings, Oxford, United Kingdom 25-27 September 2002
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
