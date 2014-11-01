Skip to main content
Energy Sector Transformation

Issues and Options for the UNFCCC Negotiations
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf33f5xq-en
Authors
Christina Hood, Gregory Briner
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Hood, C. and G. Briner (2014), “Energy Sector Transformation: Issues and Options for the UNFCCC Negotiations”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2014/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf33f5xq-en.
