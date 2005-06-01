Case studies demonstrating energy-efficient renovation of educational buildings collected by the International Energy Agency (IEA) provide information on retrofit technologies, energy-saving approaches and ventilation strategies. Some general findings are presented here along with one case study, Egebjerg School in Denmark, which shows how natural ventilation can be incorporated into a refurbishment project.
Energy-Efficient Renovation of Educational Buildings
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
