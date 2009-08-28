Energy Balances of non-OECD Countries 2009

This volume contains data for 2006 and 2007 on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances, expressed in tonnes of oil equivalent, for over 100 non-OECD countries. Historical tables summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. This book includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to energy units. More detailed data in original units are published in the 2009 edition of Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication.