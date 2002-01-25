This publication shows data for over 100 non-OECD countries and regions, including developing countries and economies in transition, Central and Eastern European countries and the former USSR. It contains data on the supply and demand of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, combustible renewables and waste in an energy balance format. The figures are expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent. Historical tables summarise production, trade and consumption data and provide key energy and economic indicators. Each issue includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on individual country data and conversion factors from original units to tonnes of oil equivalent. In Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, in-depth statistical data are expressed in original units.
Energy Balances of non-OECD Countries 2001
Report
Energy Balances of non-OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 August 2009
-
1 August 2008
-
27 July 2007
-
27 July 2006
-
29 August 2005
-
30 August 2004
-
5 September 2003
-
18 September 2002
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023