Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries 2007

This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances, expressed in tonnes of oil equivalent for over 100 non-OECD countries. Historical tables summarise production, trade and ﬁnal consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. This book includes deﬁnitions of products and ﬂows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to tonnes of oil equivalent. More detailed data in original units are published in Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2004-2005, the sister volume of this publication.