To boost their domestic saving rate, many OECD countries have introduced savings accounts that offer tax advantages, called tax-preferred savings accounts. This report describes and analyses various tax-preferred savings accounts, excluding pension-related accounts, in a cross-section of 11 OECD countries. Based on a comparison of results, the report then answers the following questions: (1) which income groups benefit the most from these accounts; (2) to what extent do these accounts generate additional savings; and (3) how much tax revenue is foregone due to these accounts.Based on the findings, the report also suggests measures on how to improve the effectiveness of tax-preferred savings accounts.
Encouraging Savings through Tax-Preferred Accounts
Report
OECD Tax Policy Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 July 2022
-
11 May 2021
-
Report26 November 2020
-
12 April 2018
-
12 April 2018
-
Report6 April 2017
-
5 September 2015
-
10 December 2014
Related publications
-
Report25 April 2024
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Report25 April 2023
-
Working paper14 February 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report24 May 2022
-
Working paper14 March 2022
-
Working paper12 January 2022