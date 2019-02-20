Skip to main content
Employment in Agriculture and Food Trade

Assessing the Role of GVCs
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5ed3b181-en
Jared Greenville, Kentaro Kawasaki, Marie-Agnes Jouanjean
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Greenville, J., K. Kawasaki and M. Jouanjean (2019), “Employment in Agriculture and Food Trade: Assessing the Role of GVCs”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5ed3b181-en.
