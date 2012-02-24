Skip to main content
Effects of NAFTA on US Employment and Policy Responses

A Product of the International Collaborative Initiative on Trade and Employment (ICITE)
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9ffbqlvk0r-en
Authors
Christopher J. O’Leary, Randall W. Eberts, Brian M. Pittelko
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

O’Leary, C., R. Eberts and B. Pittelko (2012), “Effects of NAFTA on US Employment and Policy Responses: A Product of the International Collaborative Initiative on Trade and Employment (ICITE)”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 131, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9ffbqlvk0r-en.
