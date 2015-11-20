The New International Airport of Mexico City (NAICM) should position Mexico as a regional hub and improve its competitiveness. It is scheduled to be operational in 2020 in answer to the pressing need for the expansion of the city's airport capabilities. The airport, whose construction is managed by a state-owned entity (GACM), is currently the largest Mexican infrastructure project.

A project of this magnitude requires tailored strategic frameworks and actions in several policy areas. Building on international experience, this report provides a comprehensive assessment, and analysis and recommendations in four key dimensions contributing to the effective delivery of large infrastructure projects: governance, procurement, integrity and communication.