The following pages include articles describing recent developments in three Latin American countries to expand public education facilities. They are followed by a report on UNESCO’s recent seminar on architecture for an inclusive education. Chile, Brazil and Venezuela have undertaken various efforts related to building new schools. Chile, as part of its educational reform, is designing new learning spaces. In Brazil a new kindergarten network is being developed to meet demand for early childhood education. Similarly, in order to meet the demand for school places, Venezuela is studying construction costs of public schools. For Latin America and the Caribbean region, UNESCO is working toward the design and use of educational spaces that contribute to reducing inequalities and exclusion.
Educational Building in Latin America
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
