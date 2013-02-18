Skip to main content
Education Quality and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlffrb18t-en
Authors
Nicola Branson, Murray Leibbrandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Branson, N. and M. Leibbrandt (2013), “Education Quality and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1021, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlffrb18t-en.
