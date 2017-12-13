Skip to main content
Education policy implementation

A literature review and proposed framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fc467a64-en
Authors
Romane Viennet, Beatriz Pont
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Viennet, R. and B. Pont (2017), “Education policy implementation: A literature review and proposed framework”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 162, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fc467a64-en.
