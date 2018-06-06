This paper gives an overview of economic assessments of the benefits of the control of formaldehyde and reflects on developments in its risk management and regulation. Formaldehyde is used in the manufacture of resins, as a disinfectant and fixative and as a preservative in consumer products. Formaldehyde exposure can be harmful to human health.
Economic valuation in formaldehyde regulation
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
