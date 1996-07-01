Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Transition and Trade-Policy Reform

Lessons from China
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/603777642281
Authors
Kiichiro Fukasaku, Henri-Bernard Solignac Lecomte
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Fukasaku, K. and H. Solignac Lecomte (1996), “Economic Transition and Trade-Policy Reform: Lessons from China”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/603777642281.
Go to top