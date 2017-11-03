Skip to main content
Economic shocks and changes in global production structures

Methods for measuring economic resilience
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/17d0694b-en
Authors
Yoshihiro Hashiguchi, Norihiko Yamano, Colin Webb
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Hashiguchi, Y., N. Yamano and C. Webb (2017), “Economic shocks and changes in global production structures: Methods for measuring economic resilience”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/17d0694b-en.
