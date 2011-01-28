Effective procurement strategies, which control costs and streamline processes, are vital to all contracting authorities. Pursuing the best value-for-money in public procurement, while keeping the process management costs down, requires several crucial decisions including deciding on: the optimal mixture of centralised and decentralised procurement; the best type of contract and format for tendering; and the use of e-auctions or the splitting of contracts into lots. A number of closely interlinked economic factors come in to play in these decisions. SIGMA Brief 2 aims to provide practical guidance regarding these decisions.
Economic Issues in Public Procurement
Working paper
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Abstract
