Economic Growth and Poverty Reduction

Measurement and Policy Issues
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/017028157830
Stephan Klasen
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Klasen, S. (2005), “Economic Growth and Poverty Reduction: Measurement and Policy Issues”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 246, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/017028157830.
